Federal capital to have solid waste management system; Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP): Minister of State for Interior, Baligh-Ur-Rehman on Monday informed the Senate that the government was working on the project of solid waste management in the federal capital to have efficient waste collection system.

Replying to a motion in the upper house of the parliament, the minister said that the bidding process of the waste management project will open on March 20, which will be completed in a transparent manner.

He said that under the directions of the Prime Minister, roads were being carpeted, new trees were being planted and overhead bridges were being constructed while work has been started on landscaping of Islamabad.

He said that under beautification plan, new lights and other beautification equipment have been installed along road sides of Benazir International Airport. He added other mega development projects have been initiated for beautification of Islamabad.

He said that action has been taken by the local administration against quacks, who were playing with the health of people. He added during raids several quacks have been arrested from Bhara kho and Lethrad areas.

Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division

Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on a motion informed the Senate that efforts were being made for completion of federal capital beautification plan.

He said that the Prime Minster has issued a grant of Rs 5 billion for Capital Development Authority (CDA) for completion of various development projects and initiation of new mega projects.

He said that the work was underway on various projects of beautification and up gradation of infrastructure in the federal capital under the direction of the Prime Minister.

He said that the development work will be started during current year on C-15 and C-16 while Kurri model village will be launched soon. He said that for the first time, the government has planned to launch overseas sector in the federal capital for those Pakistanis working abroad.