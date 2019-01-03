Federal Cabinet to finalize ECL names in next meeting: Durrani

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP):Prime Minister’s spokesman on Media Iftikhar Durrani on Thursday said that the Federal Cabinet, in its next meeting, would finalize the names that were placed in Exit Control List (ECL) on the fake account issue.



Talking to media he said that government has constituted a review committee that would provide a comprehensive report after thoroughly examining the details of 172 individuals who were recommended by Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to put their names in ECL. Replying to a question he said, "Politics works on moral ground and a vote is an assurance of the masses and it is the responsibility of a leader to respect the mandate and serve the public". "If someone would be found guilty in misusing the Public Development Sector Fund (PDSF) then according to law he must leave his office or post till getting the clearance from the Supreme Court,"Durrani added. He informed that the Prime Minister is likely to visit Sindh soon as the condition of interior Sindh has become worst, adding all sectors including scarcity of water,health and education needed more attention.