ISLAMABAD, Jun 11 (APP):The Federal Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Tuesday gave approval to the budgetary proposals for fiscal year 2019-20.

In a special meeting held here at the PM Office, the cabinet discussed and

approved the proposals of budget 2019-20 that focused on economic

stability and sustainable growth, with an emphasis on austerity, revenue

generation and uplift of down-trodden.