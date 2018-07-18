Federal cabinet, employees to donate portion of salary in dams fund

ISLAMABAD, July 18 (APP):The caretaker federal cabinet Wednesday decided to contribute a portion of its salary in the fund meant for construction of Diamer Basha and Mohmand dams.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk here at the PM Office, gave its seal of approval to the plan, under which the cabinet members will donate their one-month salary, whereas the federal government employees of BS-17 to 22 officials and BS-1 to 16 employees will contribute two-day and one-day salaries, respectively.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Abdullah Hussain Haroon has already announced his entire tenure’s salary for the Supreme Court’s Dam Fund.

The interior secretary briefed about the measures being taken to complement provincial governments in ensuring law and order during general elections, scheduled to be held on July 25.

These measures included deployment of over 42,000 civil armed forces, information sharing with the provincial governments through NACTA, provision of aviation support and technical assistance by FIA and NADRA.

The cabinet emphasized on the provincial governments to ensure strict following of election code of conduct and the security protocols.

The cabinet approved various measures, proposed by the Finance Division, to facilitate implementation of the Action Plan to fulfill country’s commitment towards anti-money laundering and countering terror-financing.

Appointment of Muhammad Saleem, District and Session Judge, as Judge, Banking Court-II, Lahore for a period of three years was approved.

The cabinet approved withdrawal of a summary dated 13th July, 2018 and the Order issued under Sub-Section (B) of Section 16 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

The cabinet approved ordinance for re-validation of Competitive Examination Rules 2016 and 2017.

The meeting also approved a proposal to assign additional charge of the post of chairman, Port Qasim Authority to Asad Rafi Chandna (BS-21).

The cabinet also approved issuance of notification regarding exemption of federal taxes in the areas of erstwhile FATA/ PATA, initially for a period of three months. Amendment in Section 6(3) of Elections Act, 2017 was also approved.