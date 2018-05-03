Federal Cabinet directs ministry to ensure best Hajj arrangements, affordability

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP):The Federal Cabinet on Thursday directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs to ensure the best arrangements

for facilitation of Hajj pilgrims, besides making the pilgrimage affordable for the people.

The cabinet gave these directives in a meeting held at PM Office with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi in chair wherein the members were briefed about the progress into balloting process and Hajj

Policy 2018.

The cabinet accorded in-principle approval for establishment of Pakistan Physical Therapy Council and

Pakistan Allied Health Professionals and Paramedics Council.

The meeting directed to present the draft legislation before Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases.

The Federal Cabinet ratified the recommendations of the Cabinet Committee for Legislative Cases

(CCLC) held on 24-4-2018 and the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC)

of the Cabinet in its meetings held on April 12, 2018 and April 17, 2018.

The meeting also ratified the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCE) in its

meeting held on April 23, 2018 in Karachi.

The body approved the appointment of Professor Dr. Ghazala Siddiqui as Director, Center of Excellence

in Marine Biology, University of Karachi.

The Federal Cabinet accorded approval to the appointment/repatriation at Special Customs, Taxation

and Anti-Smuggling Courts in Lahore and Peshawar.

During the meeting, Minister for Water Resources was also authorized for issuance of notification

regarding determination of tariffs by NEPRA in case of Hydel Power Plants. The meeting also approved

the nomination/appointment of Director/Chairman of Pakistan-Iran Investment Company (PICL).

Minister for Power also briefed the Federal Cabinet about the current demand and supply situation

of electricity in the country.