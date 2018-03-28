Federal cabinet approves signing of agreement with Saudi Arabia on convicted individuals

ISLAMABAD, March 28 (APP):The Federal Cabinet Wednesday accorded its approval for signing of the agreement between Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on transfer of convicted individuals.

The Federal Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approved a number of agenda items including appointments and signing of treaties and agreements with different countries, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The cabinet also approved signing of a treaty on transfer of sentenced persons between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Peoples Republic of China.

It approved Government to Government Agreement for rendering of services by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to the Government of Somalia for the development of Somali National Identification System. Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act, 2018 was also approved.

The cabinet approved appointments of Ghulam Taqi Sajid as chairman Drug Court, Islamabad and Mohammad Akram, district and sessions judge, as judge special court (Control of Narcotic Substances), Rawalpindi.

It also approved appointments of Fida Mohammad Wazir as Managing Director, Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) and Mohammad Naveed as Member (Finance) Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA).

It was decided that the newly appointed member (Finance) would also work as chairman PTA for three months. Besides, appointment of Abdul Aleem Memon as Director General Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority was also approved.

The cabinet approved a proposal to delete 11 items from the Compulsory Certification Mark Scheme of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority while three items would be added to the list. The items added to Scheme included liquid tea/coffee whitener, powder tea/coffee whitener and refined palm olein.

It also accorded its approval to notify maximum retail prices of 139 new additional pack sizes of already registered drugs which would help in reducing the prices of these drugs.