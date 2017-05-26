Federal cabinet approves accession to SCO to get full membership

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): The federal cabinet Friday approved accession to Shangai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Instruments in Order to Acquire Full Membership of the Organization.

The federal cabinet which met under the chair of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif after approval of the federal budget 2017-18 also approved amendments to the PPIB Act, 2010 (Act No.VI of 2012).

Pakistan will join the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) after the SCO Summit in Astana in June, next.

The federal cabinet also ratified the following agenda items:

Ratification of the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in its meeting held on 30-03-2017.

Ratification of the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCE) dated 14-04-2017.

Ratification of the decision taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in its meeting held on 28-04-2017.

Ratification of the decision taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in its meeting held on 16-5-20177.

Ratification of the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCE) dated 10-04-2017.

Ratification of the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCE) dated 18-04-2017.

Ratification of the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCE) dated 24-04-2017.

Ratification of the decisions taken by the Cabinet

Committee on Energy (CCE) of the cabinet in its meeting

held on 28-04-2017

Ratification of the Cabinet to the Recommendations of the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) in its meeting held on 3rd, 12th and 24th May, 2017.