Federal budget poor-friendly: Ranjha

SARGODHA, May 27 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said on Saturday that people from all strata of society had eulogized the federal budget 2017-18 and termed it pro-poor.

Talking to APP, he said the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif presented a marvellous budget which would help raise living standard of masses.

He said that federal government presented a very balanced budget in the tough situation by providing maximum support and relief to agri-cultural, livestock, business, traders, government employees and poor segments of the society.

Mohsin Ranjha said the main challenge confronted by business and agricultural sectors was energy shortfall, adding the federal government deserved full credit and appreciation for allocating huge amount for energy uplift in the country.

He further said that the proper utilisation of allocated amount would surly help in improving the socio-economic condition of the people.

Allocation of hefty amount under public sector would bring positive changes in the life of a common man, he added.

MNAs Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti and Ch Hamid Hameed also spoke on the occasion.