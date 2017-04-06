Fed. Minister holds open Katchari

THATTA, April 6 (APP): Federal Minister for Water and Power Abid
Sher Ali on Thursday held an open Katchari for the resolution of issues
regarding disconnections, power outages, over billing and
inappropriate behavior of HESCO Officials with people of Thatta &
Sujawal.
On the occasion, the minister directed the HESCO Officials to
avoid sending of erroneous bills and to provide best facilities to the
consumers.
Abid Sher Ali also asked the officials to hold open Katchries every
week and solve the problems of the people on the spot. He warned the official that strict action will be taken against the corrupt and those who fail to serve the people properly.
Earlier Syed Shafqat Hussain Shah Sheerazi in his address
appealed to the federal minister to waive 75% of all default bills so as
to provide facility to the people of these poor & backward districts.
Sheerazi demanded a relief package for all the electricity
consumers of Thatta & Sujawal districts, reduction in load shedding
and replacement of old transformers.
MNA Ayaz Shah Sheerazi, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Sheerazi, PML-N
District President Haji Muhammad Hanif Memon & local PML-N leaders and
workers were also present on the occasion.
