Fed. Minister holds open Katchari

THATTA, April 6 (APP): Federal Minister for Water and Power Abid

Sher Ali on Thursday held an open Katchari for the resolution of issues

regarding disconnections, power outages, over billing and

inappropriate behavior of HESCO Officials with people of Thatta &

Sujawal.

On the occasion, the minister directed the HESCO Officials to

avoid sending of erroneous bills and to provide best facilities to the

consumers.

Abid Sher Ali also asked the officials to hold open Katchries every

week and solve the problems of the people on the spot. He warned the official that strict action will be taken against the corrupt and those who fail to serve the people properly.

Earlier Syed Shafqat Hussain Shah Sheerazi in his address

appealed to the federal minister to waive 75% of all default bills so as

to provide facility to the people of these poor & backward districts.

Sheerazi demanded a relief package for all the electricity

consumers of Thatta & Sujawal districts, reduction in load shedding

and replacement of old transformers.

MNA Ayaz Shah Sheerazi, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Sheerazi, PML-N

District President Haji Muhammad Hanif Memon & local PML-N leaders and

workers were also present on the occasion.