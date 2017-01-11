Feasibility study for new IT parks in Karachi, Lahore to be started soon: Anusha

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): Minister of State for Information Technology Anusha Rahman on Wednesday said the feasibility study for setting up new Information Technology (IT) parks in Karachi and Lahore would be started soon.

She was chairing the 35th meeting of the Board of Directors of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) to assess the state of the IT industry and to evaluate the steps being taken by PSEB to bolster its growth and exports.

Federal Secretary IT, MD PSEB, representatives from TDAP and Ministry of Finance were also present in the meeting.

The board reviewed the progress on the Prime Minister’s Internship Programme, establishment of IT parks and CMMI certification Programmes.

The board was told that first batch of 1500 interns have been selected and being placed in IT companies and IT departments of non-IT organizations this quarter which will be followed by another 1500 interns in third quarter of this year.

The Minister IT directed PSEB to plan events in all capitals for orientation on this project so that maximum number of IT graduates could submit their applications to get benefit from these opportunities being provided by the government.

The PSEB Managing Director apprised the board that the MOU has

been signed with Lahore Knowledge Park Company (LKPC) to acquire land for a new IT park in Lahore, while for IT park on PSEB’s land in Karachi, Asian Development Bank (ADB) has consented to sponsor the feasibility study. The Minister directed PSEB to expedite feasibility studies for new IT parks in Karachi and Lahore, as soon as possible.

The board was also informed that 21 IT companies are shortlisted for CMMI and ISO certifications and their training process has been started which will be completed by February of this year.

The minister lauded this initiative by saying that this CMMI certification of potential IT companies will not only help them in their capacity building but also enhance their credibility in the eyes of foreign clients.

Moreover, it will be cost effective to use these local auditors for CMMI certification instead of using foreign auditors which are very expensive, Minister added.