FDI rises by 10 % in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): Foreign investment in the country

flourished after a long pause and a growth of 10 percent to $1.080

billion was recorded in the six months of the current fiscal year,

the State Bank of Pakistan data showed.

The economic measures according to an analyst started paying

some dividends as after a long gap in the first six months the

barrier of $1 billion has been crossed.

There has been general tendency among the foreign fund

houses to pull out from the emerging markets as they felt that

with the rising interest rates and hope of further rise in the US

in 2017, the best option to park their funds would be the US

treasury or bonds.

Another analyst said that foreign direct investment recorded

increase because of one time arrival of payment received from the

Netherland as they bought majority of stakes of Engro Foods

amounting to $464 million.

Another factor which increased the net foreign investment

climbing by 52.5 percent to $1.804 billion was the issuance of the

Euro Bonds by the government during the period.

The government and economists mostly bet on China Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) as the project would yield around $5

billion year in the coming years.