FDI rises by 10 % in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): Foreign investment in the country
flourished after a long pause and a growth of 10 percent to $1.080
billion was recorded in the six months of the current fiscal year,
the State Bank of Pakistan data showed.
The economic measures according to an analyst started paying
some dividends as after a long gap in the first six months the
barrier of $1 billion has been crossed.
There has been general tendency among the foreign fund
houses to pull out from the emerging markets as they felt that
with the rising interest rates and hope of further rise in the US
in 2017, the best option to park their funds would be the US
treasury or bonds.
Another analyst said that foreign direct investment recorded
increase because of one time arrival of payment received from the
Netherland as they bought majority of stakes of Engro Foods
amounting to $464 million.
Another factor which increased the net foreign investment
climbing by 52.5 percent to $1.804 billion was the issuance of the
Euro Bonds by the government during the period.
The government and economists mostly bet on China Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC) as the project would yield around $5
billion year in the coming years.
