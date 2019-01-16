FDI falls 77.2 percent to US $ 899.5m

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):Pakistan’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) during first half of current fiscal year, fell by 77.2 percent to US $899.5 million as compared to same period of last year.
The net FDI during same period of the yer 2017-18 was recorded at US $3,950 million, according to data released by State Bank of Pakistan (PBS) on Wednesday.
