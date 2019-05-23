LONDON, May 23 (APP):The officials of Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) of the United Kingdom, here on Wednesday evening hosted an Iftar cum Dinner for UK based Pakistani media persons at the Maison du Mezze near Leicester Square.

The newly designated United Kingdom Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan Karachi Consulate Mike Nithavrianakis, Senior Communication officer designated of United Kingdom to British High Commission Islamabad Fouzia Younis, Denile Jackdon FCO Pakistan Desk and Jason Raj Senior Press office of FCO and UK based more than fifteen Pakistani media persons representing both print and electronic media attended the the Iftar Dinnar.

Deputy High Commissioner of UK to Pakistan Karachi consulate Mike Nithavrianakis

and Fouzia Younis would take their responsibilities in Pakistan in July this

year interacted with media and inquire about Pakistan in terms of its beauty,culture,Pak-UK relations and people and hoped they would work

for further promoting the existing cordial and friendly relationship between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

Fouzi Younis told the media that she belongs to Gojar Khan in Pakistan and her

father moved to UK Birmingham in 1950 from Pakistan and settled there.

She said that it would be an honour for her to serve the country of her origin

(Pakistan) and a UK Foreign office official.

The UK based Pakistani media thanked FCO officials for hosting an Iftar cum dinner

for the UK based Pakistani journalists to celebrate the Holy month of Ramazan.