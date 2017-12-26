FC set up free medical camp at Pak-Afghan border

QUETTA, Dec 26 (APP):Frontier Corps (FC) held a day long free

medical camp and treated several needy patients suffering from various deceases

in Sui Karaiz near Pak-Afghan border area of Killa Abdullah district on

Tuesday.

According to FC spokesman, the free medical camp was organized

on the special directives of Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan Major

General Ahmed Nadeem Anjum, where the FC doctors and civil doctors examined the

patients.

A large number of patients including

women, children and male patients were examined and given medicines free of

cost besides performing diagnostic tests.

Talking to APP, Chaman

Frontier Corps (FC) Commandant Colonel Muhammad Usman said that FC and civil

doctors treated about 1000 patients in holding free medical camp.

After visiting the free medical

camp, he also distributed rations among poor people and gave toys and notebooks

to children.

Residents of the area highly

appreciated the endeavors of FC to mitigate sufferings of ailing patients

living in these distant areas and suggested more camps in future

The FC Commandant said that FC would organize free medical camps

in respective areas of the district to provide free medical facilities.