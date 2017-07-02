FC rounds up eight militants with arms

QUETTA, July 2 (APP): Frontier Corps (FC) rounded up eight militants and recovered ammunitions from their possession under Radd-ul-Fasaad operation in Kuhlo area of Balochistan on Sunday.

According to ISPR, following a tip off, FC personnel carried out a

operation in Soori area and arrested eight militants.

Ammunitions including 3 SMGs, 5 rifles, magazine and thousands of bullet rounds were recovered from their possession.

Apprehended militants were involved in planting improvised explosive

devices (IEDs) along railway track and other notorious crimes.

Further investigation was underway.