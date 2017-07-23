FC personnel martyred, another injured in IED blast

PESHAWAR, July 23 (APP): Frontier Constabulary Lance Naik

Riyaz has embraced martyrdom and Sepoy Saqib recieved injuries

in an IED blast during a routine patrolling near Speen Qabar

area of Aka Khel checkpost in Bara Tehsil, Khyber Agency.

Frontier Constabulary (FC) official while confirming the

incident said that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted in

a road side went off when security officials were on routine

patrolling, as a result Lance Naik Riyaz of Koki Khel tribe embraced martyrdom while Sepoy Saqib received minor injuries.

Soon after the incident, the security forces have launched a search

operation in the area, he added.