FC personnel martyred, another injured in IED blast

PESHAWAR, July 23 (APP): Frontier Constabulary Lance Naik
Riyaz has embraced martyrdom and Sepoy Saqib recieved injuries
in an IED blast during a routine patrolling near Speen Qabar
area of Aka Khel checkpost in Bara Tehsil, Khyber Agency.
Frontier Constabulary (FC) official while confirming the
incident said that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted in
a road side went off when security officials were on routine
patrolling, as a result Lance Naik Riyaz of Koki Khel tribe embraced martyrdom while Sepoy Saqib received minor injuries.
Soon after the incident, the security forces have launched a search
operation in the area, he added.
