FC Balochistan recovers huge cache of arms from BLA hideout

RAWALPINDI Jan 18 (APP): Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan on Wednesday carried out search and cordon operation in

general area of Pishin, near Kahan in Balochistan against a BLA hideout and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) the recovered cache was dumped 4 feet deep in the ground.

The recovered cache included, 7 anti tank mines, 50 mortar rounds, 36 recoiless rifles rounds, 4000 anti aircraft gun rounds and 5 grenades.