FC Balochistan recovers cache of arms, ammunition

RAWALPINDI, Mar 07 (APP):Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan conducted intelligence
based operation (IBO) in Maiwand, Kohlu,Balochistan on terrorists suspected hideout, said statement issued here
by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.
Cache of arms and ammunition including RPG rockets, mines, detonators and ammunition were recovered.
The IBO was carried out as part of the ongoing Operation Radd ul Fasaad.

