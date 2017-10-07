FC Balochistan recovers 1300 kg explosives

RAWALPINDI, Oct 7 (APP): Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan Saturday conducted intelligence based operations (IBOs) in Grandani, Kohlu and Ghazi Nullah, Uch Naseerabad and recovered 1300 kg explosives.
According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here the explosives were planned to be used for terrorist activities in the province.
Besides explosives, weapons and ammunition including submachine guns, rockets, hand grenades, maps of important areas and communication equipment were also recovered.

