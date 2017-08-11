FC Balochistan, police apprehend 31 suspects from Quetta

RAWALPINDI, Aug 11 (APP): Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad is going on
successfully as Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and police conducted search operations in
various parts of Quetta city on Thursday night and apprehended 31 suspects, including
illegal Afghan immigrants.
According to an Inter Services Public Relations statement issued
here on Friday weapons including SMG, pistols and illegal vehicles were also recovered.
The operations were conducted to thwart threats during August 14,
independence celebrations in Kuchlak, Kechi Shahwani, Saryab, Hazar Ganji, Nawan Killi
and Faizabad.
