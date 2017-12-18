RAWALPINDI, Dec 18 (APP):Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan foiled a terrorist activity near Quetta Development Authority on Monday, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here said.
An FC patrolling team spotted and neutralised a 12 kg improvised explosive device (IED) planted near the offices of Quetta Development Authority.
FC Balochistan foils terrorist activity
RAWALPINDI, Dec 18 (APP):Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan foiled a terrorist activity near Quetta Development Authority on Monday, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here said.