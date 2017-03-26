FC Balochistan foils IED attack

RAWALPINDI, March 26 (APP): Frontier Corps Balochistan on Sunday effectively foiled an improvised exclosive device (IED) attack on the road connecting Turbat and Dasht in Balochistan.

According to Inter services Public relations (ISPR), the FC as part of the ongoing operation Radd ul Fasaad was carrying out search and surveillance operation in the area detected an IED planted along the roadside to sabotage the process of census in the area.

After spotting the IED, the experts of the law enforcement agencies defused it to avoid detonating. Thus the action saved possible loss of life and threat to census process.