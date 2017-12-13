RAWALPINDI, Dec 13 (APP):Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan averted major terrorism attempt through successful intelligence based operation (IBO) in Zhob on Wednesday. Six improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted on N-50 near Zhob were traced and neutralised, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Meanwhile, in Sui FC troops apprehended an illegal arms dealer and recovered explosive, detonators, weapons and ammunition from him.
FC Balochistan averts major terrorism attempt
