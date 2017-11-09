FC Balochistan averts a terrorist incident

RAWALPINDI, Nov 09 (APP):Frontier Corpse Balochistan and intelligence agencies averted a major terrorist incident in Balochistan on Thursday.
According to an Inter-Services Public Relations statement, the terrorist incident was averted during an intelligence based operation in Sur China, Zhob area near Pak-Afghan border.
A prepared motor cycle as improvised explosive device, hidden in nullah and covered with bushes was recovered.
