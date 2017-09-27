ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Frontier Corps Balochistan Wednesday
conducted intelligence based operations (IBOs) in various areas and
apprehended three terrorists, belonging to banned organizations.
According to a statement issued here by Inter Services Public
Relations (ISPR), the IBOs were carried out in Jungle Pir, Alizai,
Qilla Abdullah and Pishin areas.
The raids were conducted as part of the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-
Fasaad.
FC Balochistan apprehends three terrorists
ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Frontier Corps Balochistan Wednesday