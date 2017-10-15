FC Balochistan apprehend 14 illegal Afghan nationals

RAWALPINDI, Oct 15 (APP):Frontier Corps Balochistan on Sunday apprehended 14 illegal Afghan nationals and recovered 45 kilogram of explosives, ammunition and

weapons.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, the arrests and recovery of explosives, ammunition and weapons were made during intelligence based operations (IBOs) on terrorist hideouts in Pirkoh, Dera Bugti and Surki, Murgha Faqir Zai in Qila Saif Ullah.

Meanwhile, security forces conducted an IBO in village Machis of

North Waziristan Agency and recovered a large quantity of arms including, rockets,

machineguns, rifles, pistols along with a large quantity of ammunition.