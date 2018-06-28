FBSC announces CSS, 2017 results

ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP):The Federal Public Service Commission (FBSC) on Thursday announced the final results of Competitive Examination 2017, the pass percentage of finally qualified candidates was only 3.30 percent.

According to a press release,310 candidates qualified the CSS examination 2017. Out of them 261 have been recommended by the FPSC for appointment to posts in BS 17 under the federal government in various groups of services.

As many as 9,391 candidates were appeared in the written examination, out of which 312 passed in written examination. A total of 310 candidates had finally qualified for Viva Voce. Among them, 199 candidates were male and 111 female candidates.

As many as 261 candidates were recommended for appointments including 155 male and 106 female candidates. The recommended candidates were directed to contact Section officer, Establishment Division, Islamabad for further correspondence.