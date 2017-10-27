FBR’s outreach program to help broaden tax base, says PTBA

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):The Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) Friday lauded the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Outreach Programme, calling it a step in the right direction and a great way of enhancing the image of the board and broadening the tax base in the country.

In a letter addressed to Chairman FBR, Tariq Mahmood Pasha, the President PTBA welcomed the recently launched taxpayer outreach programme to create awareness and offer necessary facilitation from FBR officials about the filing of Income Tax returns.

Memon said the Chairman FBR and its entire team deserve commendation and gratitude for the “visionary” outreach programme from the members of the Bars across the country.

“This is first time in the history of FBR that your senior team members, Nausheen Javaid Amjad and Khawaja Adnan Zahir have made a concerted effort in creating awareness regarding filing of tax return not only for their interest but also for betterment of country,” he wrote.

Memon expressed the hope that the FBR’s efforts would go a long way in helping to broadening of tax base as the

low tax base has put undeniable burden on the existing taxpayers and gravely

impacted the tax-to-GDP ratio.

“The tax facilitation of

the existing taxpayers and simplification of various tax laws and procedures

are important areas that require FBR’s attention as well,” he added.

Memon further hoped that under

the visionary leadership of Chairman FBR, “the dream to broaden the tax

base will be realized”. We are hopeful that steps undertaken by FBR will

enhance Tax-to-GDP ratio and lessen the burden on the existing taxpayers.”

He noted with appreciation the

fact that tax facilitation to the existing taxpayers had been given immense

importance in order to boost tax filing across the country.

“Facilitation along with

Imposition of fair tax, dispensation of justice, confidence of existing

taxpayers in the team members of tax machinery must be ensured for the growth

of the economy,” he added.

He offered all help from

Pakistan Tax Bar Association and its members across the country to work hand in

hand for a better and prosperous Pakistan.