FBR will meet tax collection targets: Haroon Akhtar

ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue Senator Haroon Akhtar Khan Friday said there were substantial signs that the revenue collection target would be met by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) despite a number of relief measures and subsidies granted in the export sectors and agriculture.

Talking to officers and media-persons gathered at the FBR House at a

function chaired by him to formally launch a hand book as well as a documentary on the recently-concluded budget 2017-18 exercise, the special assistant said the past year has been quite a challenging one for FBR on the revenue generation front.

Chairman FBR Dr Mohammad Irshad and Member Administration FBR Muhammad Majid Qureshi were also present along with other Members and officers of FBR.

Haroon said there were visible signs of the revenue authority

recording an accumulative growth of 75 per cent in revenue generation over the last four years despite a continuously declining inflation and massive tax relief measures announced by the government for different sectors.

He said the tax proposals incorporated in the recently-approved Finance Bill had been drawn up after threadbare discussions and lengthy sessions with members and office-bearers of all leading chambers, commerce and industry, trade bodies as well as tax bar associations of the country.

He said the tax proposals finally adopted were realistic and pointed to

the sincerity of the socio-economic agenda of the government.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman FBR lauded the FATE Wing team for developing a very informative documentary which explained and highlighted the important role played by FBR and its officers in the budget-making process.

Member Administration FBR Majid Qureshi also spoke on the occasion.