FBR urged to take measures for meeting tax collection targets

ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar Wednesday urged Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to take all

necessary measures to meet the tax collection target for the current

fiscal year (2016-17).

Chairing a meeting at FBR regarding the state of tax revenue

collection, the minister assured the board of his full support for

achieving the tax collection targets for FY 2017-18.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Finance Secretary,

Chairman FBR, and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and

the board.

Ishaq Dar said that the measures included in the

budget for FY 2017-18 would enhance the welfare and prosperity of

the general public.

He emphasized that the budgetary measures were aimed at

enabling Pakistan to achieve higher, sustainable and inclusive

economic growth.

Earlier, Chairman FBR briefed the Finance Minister on the tax

revenue collected during FY 2016-17 and informed the minister that

all efforts were being made to attain the collection target for the

current fiscal year.