FBR urged to take measures for meeting tax collection targets

ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad
Ishaq Dar Wednesday urged Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to take all
necessary measures to meet the tax collection target for the current
fiscal year (2016-17).
Chairing a meeting at FBR regarding the state of tax revenue
collection, the minister assured the board of his full support for
achieving the tax collection targets for FY 2017-18.
Among others, the meeting was attended by Finance Secretary,
Chairman FBR, and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and
the board.
Ishaq Dar said that the measures included in the
budget for FY 2017-18 would enhance the welfare and prosperity of
the general public.
He emphasized that the budgetary measures were aimed at
enabling Pakistan to achieve higher, sustainable and inclusive
economic growth.
Earlier, Chairman FBR briefed the Finance Minister on the tax
revenue collected during FY 2016-17 and informed the minister that
all efforts were being made to attain the collection target for the
current fiscal year.
