FBR to address genuine grievances of business community: chairman

LAHORE, Dec 22 (APP): Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Nisar

Muhammad Khan has said that genuine grievances of the business community would be addressed once the budget proposals of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry are received.

He was talking to the LCCI delegation, led by its President Abdul Basit

on Thursday.

The FBR chairman said that no one else could be interested in the

development of trade and industry than the Federal Board of Revenue as if the businesses flourish, revenue of the department would automatically enhance. He said the government needs revenues to run its affairs smoothly and tackle the security and poverty challenges.

He said that the number of provincial taxes are much higher than the

federal taxes, therefore business community should take up this issue with their relevant governments.

He informed the LCCI delegation that tax-free import is allowed to only

machinery and equipment for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Raw materials have been excluded by the government from this list on the request of the FBR.

On the issue of 38-B, he said that tax officials have been directed to

treat business community with due respect. The chairman said that the FBR considers businessmen as partners and not adversary.

LCCI President Abdul Basit said that the FBR role is considered as a

key facilitator to the private sector.

Other members of the delegation were LCCI Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, Tanvir Ahmed, Sheikh Muhammad Ibrahim, Adnan Khalid Butt, Mian Abdul Razzaq, Mian Zahid Javed, Tariq Mahmood, Ch. Khadim Hussain, Moazam Rasheed, Mian Muhammad Nawaz, Ali Hassan Ashghar, Shahid Nazir, Arshad Baig and Maqsood Butt.