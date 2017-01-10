FBR seeks sales tax proposals for upcoming budget

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

has invited pro-revenue proposals relating to Sales Tax and Federal

Excise for the upcoming budget for the Fiscal Year 2017-18.

The board has advised all the stakeholders to send their

proposals to FBR as soon as possible and by January 31, 2017.

The proposals have been sought from the chambers of commerce

and Industry as well as from field offices of FBR, according to

official sources.

“The budgetary proposals should be pro-revenue and should

focus on broadening the tax base and increase in revenue,” sources

added.

The stakeholders can suggest amendments in Sales Tax Act 1990,

Federal Excise Act 2005, Sales Tax Rules 2006, Federal Excise Rule

2005, Sales Tax Special Procedure Rules 2007, Sales Tax Special

Procedure (Withholding) Rules 2007, Notifications, Circulars,

General Order, Clarifications or rules related to Sales tax and

Federal Excise.

The amendments may be suggested with a view to achieve

simplification, remove difficulties and anomalies, and to abolish

any outdated or obsolete provisions.

“The FBR would specially welcome proposals for eliminating tax

fraud, fake and flying invoices, plugging loopholes if any,

facilitating genuine taxpayers and making the procedures

transparent,” the sources added.

The FBR has also advised that the proposals should be made

keeping in view the consequences for the other related trade groups

which might be adversely affected by the proposed measures.

Earlier during the beginning of this month, the FBR initiated

process for formulation of proposals for the budget of upcoming

financial year 2017 18.

The board had invited Income Tax proposals from different

stakeholders including chambers of commerce and industry, bodies of

trade and industry, provincial bodies and regulatory authorities,

official sources said.

The date for submitting Income Tax proposals has been fixed on

January 15, 2017 to ensure timely compilation and consideration for

their incorporation in the bill.

The FBR has invited budget proposals in a format, which should

explain the financial impact of a proposal or an amendment that is

to be incorporated in the existing law.

According to the format, the stakeholders have been asked to

properly mention the relevant section or schedule of the Ordinance,

the existing law and the proposed amendment.