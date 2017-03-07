FBR pursuing 100,000 new taxpayers every year since tax year 2013-14; Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Mar 07 (APP): Minister for Law, Zahid Hamid on Tuesday informed the Senate that Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was pursuing 100,000 new taxpayers every year since tax year 2013-14 to achieve the targets.

During question hour in the upper house of the parliament, the minister said that in pursuance of the target, FBR has issued 100,019 notices to the persons, who are liable to file income tax returns in the tax year 2015-16.

He added till date FBR has collected Rs. 3.1 billion from the newly enlisted taxpayers.

In a written reply, Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal informed the senate that the federal and provincial governments have collectively spent almost Rs 4842.4 billion to achieve Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) since 2012.

These expenditures have been incurred to improve water supply and sanitation, education, health, population planning and social welfare, he added.

The minister said that funds under federal PSDP are not distributed among the provinces under any formula as in case of NFC Award but allocated to the development projects or programs keeping in view the development needs in the particular area or province proposed and implemented by the line Ministries, divisions, provinces as per assigned respective Rules of Business.