FBR invites tax proposals for upcoming budget

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP): The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has

formally initiated process for formulation of proposals for the

budget of upcoming financial year 2017-18.

Like in the past, the FBR has invited proposals from different

stakeholders including chambers of commerce and industry, bodies of

trade and industry, provincial bodies and regulatory authorities,

official sources said.

The proposals sent by these bodies would be considered for

incorporation in the upcoming Finance Bill.

The board has advised all the stakeholders to present their

proposals by January 15, 2015 to ensure timely compilation and

consideration for their incorporation in the bill.

The FBR has invited budget proposals in a format, which should

explain the financial impact of a proposal or an amendment that is

to be incorporated in the existing law.

According to the format, the stakeholders have been asked to

properly mention the relevant section or schedule of the Ordinance,

the existing law and the proposed amendment.

They have been asked to also mention rationale behind the

proposed amendment and expected revenue impact if that is

considered, the sources added.

The proposals have been formally sought from different

stakeholders including Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce

and Industry Karachi, Chambers of Commerce of Industry Islamabad,

Lahore, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Quetta, Peshawar, Faisalabad,

Sialkot, Multan, Sukkur, Haripur, Lasbela, Gujranwala, Gujrat and

Karachi.

The FBR has also invited proposals from the Overseas Investors

Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Pakistan Business Council,

American Business Council of Pakistan, stock exchanges, Pakistan

United Retailers Association, National Clearing Company.

The FBR has also sent the invitation to All Pakistan Bar

Association, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan,

Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan.

The stakeholders have been asked to send these proposals

through email in MS Word or Excel format for facilitation of the

board.