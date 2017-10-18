FBR fixes 30 to 50 pc regulator duties on sports products

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP):The Federal Board of Revenue has levied regulatory duty on import of various sports products, ranging from 30 percent to 50 percent.

According to FBR, the regulatory duty of articles and equipments for table tennis has been fixed at 50 per cent, lawn tenis rackets, whether or not strung 50 per cent, badminton rackets 50 per cent, squash rackets 50 percent and lawn tennis balls 50 per cent.

The regulatory duty on footballs and soccer balls would be 30 per cent, footballs (other than leather) 30 percent, cricket balls 50 per cent, hokey balls 50 per cent, polo balls, 50 per cent, squash balls 50 per cent, table tennis balls 50 per cent, punching balls 50 per cent and badminton shuttle cocks 50 per cent.

Similarly, the board fixed import duty on volley balls at 50 per cent, basket balls 50 percent, hand balls 50 per cent, and rugby balls 50 per cent.

The regulatory duty on cricket bats would be 30 per cent, cricket wickets 30 per cent, cricket pads 30 per cent, hokey sticks 30 per cent and polo sticks 30 per cent.

In total, the board issued a list of 731 items to impose regulatory duty on import of such goods.

The board abolished all the previous SROs through which regulatory duties were imposed and issued SRO 1035(I)/2017 on Tuesday to implement the regulatory duty, which ranges from 2 to -80 percent.

The regulatory duty of live poultry would be 10%, fish frozen 25%, milk and cream 25 per cent, yogurt 20 percent, butter 20%, cheese 20 percent, figs 20 per cent and pineapples 20 per cent.

The duty on shampoos would be 50 per cent, hair lacquers 50 per cent, dyes for hair 50 per cent, tooth paste 50 per cent and pre shave, shaving or after shave preparations 50 percent.

The regulator duty on new vehicles of a cylinder capacity exceeding 1000 cc but not exceeding 1300cc is 15 per cent, new mini vans (CBU) 15 percent, old and used cars and jeeps 1801 cc to 3000 cc 60 percent and old and used cars and jeeps above 3000 cc 60 percent while duty on new vehicles of a cylinder capacity exceeding 1000 cc but not exceeding 1300 cc is 15 per cent.