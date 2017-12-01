FBR extends tax filing date up to December 15

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (APP):The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date of filing of returns and statements for the tax year 2017 upto December 2017.

According to FBR notification issued here, the date of filing of returns of total income and statements of

final taxation, which was due on August 31 2017 and extended up to November 30, 2017, has been extended up to December 15.

Similarly, the date of filing of Income Tax returns and statement of final taxation for individuals and Associations of Persons, which was due on September 30 2017 and extended up to November 2017, has now been extended up to December 2017, the statement added.