FBR directed to meet revenue target for FY 16-17

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP): Minister for Finance Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar on Thursday urged Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to undertake all necessary efforts to meet the tax revenue target for the current fiscal year.

He was chairing a meeting on matters pertaining to the Federal

Board of Revenue (FBR) here.

Haroon Akhtar Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on

Revenue, provided an update to the Minister on preparations for the

upcoming budget for FY 2017-18.

He said that pursuant to the Minister’s instructions, the

exercise to obtain views of business and traders’ community,

chambers of commerce and industries, economic experts and other

stakeholders was being actively undertaken.

He said FBR was making all out efforts to pursue the tax

revenue targets for this fiscal year.

He encouraged FBR to ensure that all stakeholders were actively

engaged and consulted in the preparation process for the budget.

He said that effective measures against tax evasion and for

promotion of tax culture would further strengthen revenue generation

which is vital for achieving higher, sustainable and inclusive

economic growth in the country.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials of FBR and

the Ministry of Finance.