ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (APP): The result of Higher Secondary School
Certificate Part-II Annual Examination, 2017 of FBISE which was held
in the month of March-April 2017 will be announced on Wednesday (June 21).
The State Minister for Federal Education and professional Training,
Engr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman will be the chief guest on the occasion, according to a press release.
Result status shall be conveyed through SMS to all the candidates, who
have provided their cell phones numbers in their admission form.
Result will be available on Federal Board website www.fbise.edu.pk and
will also be available on SMS unified code 5050.The candidates will be required to send SMS in the following format FB<space>[Roll number].
Result cards to all the candidates shall be issued very next
day and regular candidates shall get these from their institutions.
Result card of ex-private candidates shall be sent at their given
mailing address.
In order to facilitate the candidates the Federal Board has
extended the facility of submitting online application for issuance
of migration certificate (NOC), rechecking of papers, verification
of result card/certificate, duplicate result card and correction of
roll no slips.
FBISE HSSC part-II result on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (APP): The result of Higher Secondary School