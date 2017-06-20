FBISE HSSC part-II result on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (APP): The result of Higher Secondary School

Certificate Part-II Annual Examination, 2017 of FBISE which was held

in the month of March-April 2017 will be announced on Wednesday (June 21).

The State Minister for Federal Education and professional Training,

Engr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman will be the chief guest on the occasion, according to a press release.

Result status shall be conveyed through SMS to all the candidates, who

have provided their cell phones numbers in their admission form.

Result will be available on Federal Board website www.fbise.edu.pk and

will also be available on SMS unified code 5050.The candidates will be required to send SMS in the following format FB<space>[Roll number].

Result cards to all the candidates shall be issued very next

day and regular candidates shall get these from their institutions.

Result card of ex-private candidates shall be sent at their given

mailing address.

In order to facilitate the candidates the Federal Board has

extended the facility of submitting online application for issuance

of migration certificate (NOC), rechecking of papers, verification

of result card/certificate, duplicate result card and correction of

roll no slips.