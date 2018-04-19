Fazl appeals UNSG to take notice of Indian atrocities in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):Chairman Special Committee of National Assembly on Kashmir Maulana Fazlur Rehman has appealed United Nations Secretary General (UNSG) to immediately take notice of atrocities and barbarianism of Indian occupational forces in Occupied Kashmir particularly rising trend of harassing Kashmiri women and employing sexual harassment as a weapon.

Fazlur Rehman in a statement demanded from the UN Secretary General to constitute an independent investigation commission to probe decades long uninterrupted inhumane treatment meted out to struggling Kashmiris and compile a report for presentation before the General Assembly.

“This is imperative to expose India and its shameful acts against Kashmiris before international community and pave way towards taking concrete steps for resolution of this problem,” he said in his statement.

Focusing particularly to recent incident of raping a girl Asifa by Indian forces and afterwards killing her mercilessly, he strongly condemned irresponsible attitude of Indian government and underlined the need for raising a strong voice by Indian people against this barbaric act and bringing the culprits to book.

He said it is unfortunate that whole of Kashmiri population is unsafe at the hands of Indian occupational forces who are targeting Kashmiri youth peacefully struggling for their just right to self-determination, in the name of operation and subjecting them to torture and inhuman treatment.

As a result of their atrocities, the growing scorn of Kashmiri people for the occupied forces is natural as it can be seen through pictures published in media that students in school uniform were protesting against occupied forces. This reflects the spirit of Kashmiri people who are waging struggle against Indian occupation of the valley.

He also called upon the Indian Government to immediately take steps for resolving this issue and enter into meaningful dialogue with Pakistan for resolving the Kashmir issue.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also warned that violent and imprudent use of force will not only further deteriorate human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir but also further add to problems of the region.