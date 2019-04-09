ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that instead of an ambulance Maulana Fazalur Rehman reached Jati Umra to give political oxygen to Mian Nawaz Sharif.

In a tweet the minister said that the courts were informed by the PML-N lawyers that Nawaz Sharif was seriously ill and if he was not granted bail, his life would be in danger. He said in keeping its tradition of telling lies, the PML-N misled the courts. He asked the judiciary to take notice of this attitude.