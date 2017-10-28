Fazal Mehmood National Inter-Club Cricket Championship from Nov 10

PESHAWAR, Oct 28 (APP):Fazal Mehmood National Inter-Club Cricket Championship under the aegis of Pakistan Cricket Board will be organized from November 10, 20-17 here at Gymkhana ground.

This was stated by President Peshawar District Cricket Association Asghar Ali Khan while talking to APP here on Saturday. Secretary Peshawar District Cricket Association Syed Hanif Shah was also present.

Asghar Ali Khan said that a total of 78 clubs will participate in the Championship. He also advised the office-bearers of various clubs to take entry form from Secretary PDCA Syed Hanif Shah.

He said as advised by Pakistan Cricket Board, a Club can change or include their five players well before November 3, 2017. He said after November 3, 2017 there will be no change what so ever regarding change or include of the players could not be entertained.

He said the complete player form will be sent to Pakistan Cricket Board. Asghar Ali Khan said that now every club has time to change or include their players by fulfilling their Performa otherwise they would not be included in the Inter-Club Cricket Championship.