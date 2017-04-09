Fazal Jutt lauds Lok Virsa for re-starting folk theater at Lok Mela

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP): Renowned folk singers Fazal Jutt and Bagchand Lakhani Sunday lauded Lok Virsa for restarting folk theater at Lok Mela.

Talking to APP, Fazal Jutt said that folk theater was famous show during the era of his father and now it was an honour for him to be part of folk theater at Lok Virsa.

Son of legend folk singer Ashiq Jutt, said that Lok Mela was a biggest cultural event of the country, adding that it was great opportunity for the folk singers to entertain the visitors of ten-day mela at premises of Lok Virsa.

He said that Lok Virsa was one of the best institution for the new talent and folk theater would play very important role in promoting folk singing.

He said that folk singers from across the country welcomed the restarting of Folk theater.

He appreciated Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed for making efforts to promote folk culture and folk music in the country.

Sindhi Folk Singer Bagchand Lakhani who is first time participating in the Lok Mela, said that folk theater would bring a lot of fun and music for the visitors.

He said that artists always loved to sing in such events and he was enjoying singing in this beautiful event.