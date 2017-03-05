Fazal Jutt for folk theater in Lok Mela

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP): Renowned folk singer Fazal Jutt on

Monday proposed Lok Virsa to arrange a folk theater specially for

the young talent in the upcoming ten-day Lok Mela to be held in

April.

Talking to APP, Fazal Jutt who is son of legend folk singer

Ashiq Jutt, said that Lok Mela is a biggest cultural event of the

country, adding that it will be great opportunity for the folk

singers to entertain the visitors of ten-day mela at premises of Lok

Virsa.

Fazal Jutt said that Lok Virsa is one of the best institution

for the new talent and folk theater would play very important role

in promotion of folk singing.

He said that folk singers from across the country would get an

opportunity to perform at one plateform.

He said that Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed is making efforts for the promotion of folk culture and folk music in the country. He expressed hope that she would consider his proposal and arrange special a folk theater during ten days Lok Mela.