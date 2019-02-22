Fawad writes letter to IGP for investigation against PTV MD

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said he had written to the Inspector General of Police Islamabad to investigate reports that Managing Director (MD) of Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) transferred Rs 4.8 million from the state TV’s account.The letter had been written on complaints of the PTV union and its employees, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the transfer of money from Pakistan Television’s official accounts was violation of the code of conduct.

The Minister said for the last 11 days, the union was protesting and demanding removal of MD PTV.

He said PTV was incurring a loss of Rs 6 billion, and added that the state owned TV channel management was showing non-serious attitude regarding airing of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches live.

Due to the wrong decision PTV had lost an opportunity to reduce its losses through telecasting PSL matches, he said.