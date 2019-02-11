Fawad welcomes PepsiCo decision to invest $1 bn in Pakistan

DUBAI, Feb 11 (APP):Federal Minister of Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday welcomed the decision of PepsiCola International to invest $1 billion in Pakistan.During a meeting with the minister, Senior Vice President of PepsiCo Krista Pilot, said the company intended to invest in the field of food (snacks). Under the investment, a potato unit will be installed in Multan, she said.

She expressed the desire that Prime Minister Imran Khan should inaugurate this potato unit and adding farmers who cultivate potatoes would benefit from the installation of potato unit in Multan.Fawad said the British Airways, PepsiCo and other global companies investment was an ample proof of growing trust of the world in Pakistan.

He said Imran Khan’s vision, policies and reforms agenda would attract more foreign investments in the coming days.

He said the government wanted a collaboration with PepsiCo in promoting Pakistan’s diverse culture, music and tourism.

He said Pakistan was beautiful destination for breathtaking valleys and colorful cultures and the government would promote the real face of Pakistan to the whole world.

Foreign investment would increase employment opportunities in Pakistan, he said.