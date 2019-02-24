ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday refuted rumours about his resignation.
The minister, in a tweet, said, “Neither have I submitted resignation nor PM had asked me to tender resignation, there are issues and I have raised those issues with the Prime Minister.”
Fawad refutes rumours about his resignation
ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday refuted rumours about his resignation.