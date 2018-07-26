Fawad lauds Imran Khan’s today speech

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Leader Fawad Chaudhry Thursday lauded the speech of Imran Khan and said that PTI would implement all pledges and promises with commitment and courage.

Talking to a private news channel, he claimed that his party was in a position to form a government in three provinces including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

He further said PTI leaders would talks with Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) soon to make alliance for formation of the government in the province.

In Punjab, PTI leaders including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jahangir Tareen and he talked with independent candidates and expressed hope that they would join PTI to form a government in Punjab province, he added.

Commenting on Punjab Chief Minister, he stated the decision would take by Imran Khan on this matter.

Fawad Chaudhry said people wanted a revolutionary change in the country and PTI would bring such change to achieve the country’s milestone.

The whole national had big expectations with PTI and expressed hope for coming up on their expectations, he maintained.

He said,”We would focus to work on our manifesto and pledges to ensure development and welfare for the country and masses.”

To a query, he said Imran Khan had already talked to cooperate with political parties in opening result of the constituencies.