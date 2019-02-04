Fawad lambasts PML-N govt for lavish spending on mega projects, Orange line train

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday lambasted the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), for lavish spending on mega projects including Orange Line train.

Expressing dismay over using three billion dollars for Orange Line train, in a private news channel programe, the minister said that there was still need to spend 15 to 18 billion rupees for running the train project for the people of Lahore.