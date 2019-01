ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has expressed the hope that PSL-4 would be last edition of the event being played outside Pakistan.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the campaign “ Maidan Sajana Hai, Pakistan ki Shan Barhana Hai”, in connection with Pakistan Super League- 4 at Dubai Sunday night, he also he hoped that the glimpses of National Stadium Karachi and Qaddafi Stadium Lahore would be seen in the upcoming PSL matches.