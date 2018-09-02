Fawad grieved over murder of young artist Anam Naveed

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the reported murder of young model and artist Anam Naveed in Lahore.

The minister has issued directives to the Inspector General Punjab Police to submit its report. The minister said that it has been observed that such murders are given the colour of suicide, so the police should keep in mind all aspects during investigation. He also issued directives to IG KP police to improve security of artists who are an asset of the nation.

He said that artists introduce national culture and values in the world and help improve country’s positive image abroad.

Fawad said that such incidents create concern and sense of insecurity among the artist community and should be investigated on priority basis. He said that those who spread happiness in the society should be respected and given proper security.